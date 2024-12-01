R Madhavan supports Juniorthon in boosting kids’ sports participation

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actor R Madhavan attended the Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024 on Sunday, an event dedicated to promoting physical fitness among children.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, the actor expressed his joy at being part of the event, especially since December is celebrated as Children’s Month. On December 1st, the Bawa Juhu Juniorthon kicked off at the Gallant Sports Arena, JVPD, Juhu. Hosted by the Bawa Group of Hotels, this exciting event for children under 15 brought together fitness, fun, and unforgettable experiences, offering the perfect opportunity for kids and families to celebrate an active lifestyle.

Talking about the event, R. Madhavan told IANS, “I am very glad to be here this Sunday morning. December is children’s month, and Bawa’s are doing fab with pulling children out of the homes and physically involving themselves in sports and athletics. Good luck to today’s winners and indulge in outdoor sports more.”

Speaking about the Juniorthon, the Bawa Group shared, “The Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024 is not just a race—it’s a movement. Our mission is to encourage children to embrace fitness, build healthier habits, and discover the joy of an active lifestyle. We believe that a healthier foundation today will create better citizens for tomorrow. A healthier nation is indeed a happier nation.”

The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities and community leaders who inspired and motivated the young participants. The guests included Shri Gurinder Singh Bawa, Chairman and Founder of Bawa Group of Companies, MLA Ameet Bhaskar Satam, a passionate advocate for youth and fitness initiatives; Shri Ranganathan Madhavan, acclaimed actor and President of FTII, Pune, Renu Hansraj, and many more.

The event was designed to encourage children to disconnect from their screens, embrace physical activity, and enjoy the thrill of running. In addition to the races, families were treated to a vibrant morning filled with exciting activities and entertainment, creating a lively, carnival-like atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Madhavan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film "Aap Jaisa Koi" alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is all set to star in the forthcoming Tamil flick "Adhirshtasaali," directed by Mithran R Jawahar. The makers have recently unveiled his intriguing dual avatars.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.