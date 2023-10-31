Purandeswari hails interim bail for Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 31 (IANS) BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has expressed happiness over Andhra Pradesh High Court granting interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Purandeswari, who is Naidu’s sister-in-law, took to X to react to the High Court order. She wrote that she was happy to hear about the High Court's decision to grant interim bail to the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naidu.

“The BJP has always questioned the procedural lapses in arresting Chandrababu Naidu. I wish him good health and bestow upon him the blessings of Lord Balaji,” she wrote on X.

The High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for four weeks to Naidu on health grounds.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the alleged skill development scam. He had since been in judicial custody.

Purandeswari had condemned Naidu’s arrest by the CID without serving him a notice and dismissed allegations in some quarters that the BJP was behind his arrest.

The former Union Minister was also present when Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on October 11.

“Lokesh elaborately explained to Amit Shah ji about the vindictiveness of the state government and leaders at the helm of affairs. Now those who blame the Centre need to reply as to why Amit Shah ji would give an appointment to Lokesh if the BJP was behind the arrest,” she had posted X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.