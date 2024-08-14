Punjab supporting NHAI in execution of highways: CM Mann to Gadkari

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state government is committed to support the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and work closely with it for the progress of the country and the state.

In a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister said the state government fully understands the importance of NHAI projects, both for the country and the state, adding that the Punjab government is committed for speedy execution of these projects.

Mann's reaction comes in the wake of Union Minister Gadkari's letter to him, warning that the NHAI is poised to cancel eight major highway projects, valued at Rs 14,288 crore if the prevailing law and order situation in the state does not improve.

In the letter, Mann clarified that the state government has been proactively supporting the NHAI in land acquisition and other related matters.

The Chief Minister said this is the reason, that barring a few exceptions, most of the NHAI projects in the state are on track.

Mann said in both the cases referred by Gadkari, the local police promptly registered FIRs under relevant provisions of law.

He also added that in both these cases, arrests have been made, adding that during investigation it has been found that one incident was the outcome of over excavation of land by NHAI concessionaire or contractor.

Mann said the second incident was the outcome of non-payment of financial dues by the concessionaire or contractor to its sub-contractor. Both the cases stemmed from causes attributable to concessionaire or contractor.

The Chief Minister added that irrespective of all this, Punjab Police, being one of the finest forces, is committed to take care of safety concerns of NHAI.

He has already directed the local police to deploy patrolling teams in the area to maintain law and order.

He said that as far as land acquisition related issues are concerned, Union Minister Gadkari must appreciate that farmers are deeply attached to their land, as it is their prized possession, being their main source of livelihood.

Mann also wrote that land prices in Punjab are on the higher side so farmers are reluctant to part with their lands, if they feel that the compensation is not adequate.

The Chief Minister said there are a number of cases in which the farmers were satisfied with the awards given by the arbitrators and were willing to the hand over the possession of their lands to the NHAI at the awarded rates.

However, he added the NHAI chose to challenge the arbitrator's award or took inordinately long time in accepting the award due to which acquisition process was delayed.

Mann said there are a number of cases in which possession of land was given to the NHAI, but its contractors took a long time in mobilising their machinery and starting the work due to which the farmers started cultivating the land again.

The Chief Minister added that once the state authorities have given the possession of land to the NHAI, it is the duty of the NHAI or its contractors to maintain the possession.

He apprised Union Minister Gadkari that on his directions, the Chief Secretary is already holding regular review meetings with the Deputy Commissioners and the NHAI to resolve the bottlenecks being faced by the NHAI.

In addition, Mann said he personally plans to engage with the farmers on this issue.

