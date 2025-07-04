Punjab Police arrest women cell DSP for offering bribe to quash graft case

Chandigarh, July 4 (IANS) In an action against corruption in government departments, Punjab Police on Friday arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Against Women), Rajanpal, who was posted in Faridkot town.

Officials said the accused official had tried to offer a bribe of Rs one lakh to officials posted in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to quash a corruption complaint filed against him.

“Following this revelation, an FIR (first information report) was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the officer was taken into custody,” said a senior police official.

He was booked under the anti-corruption law, and orders were given for departmental action.

Meanwhile, continuing its drive against corruption, the state Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Head Constable Raj Kumar, posted as personal security officer with DSP Bhucho in Bathinda district red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

A government spokesperson said the accused police officer was arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Kalyan Sukha village in Nathana tehsil in Bathinda district.

The spokesperson had said the woman complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau alleging that due to a dispute over agricultural land, the opposite party had registered a false case against her husband and both her sons at police station Nathana, which was being investigated by the DSP of Bhucho.

Subsequently, reader Raj Kumar made two phone calls from her mobile number and informed that he had spoken to the DSP regarding this re-investigation, and only the DSP’s signature on the report was pending. For getting the case cancelled, he demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh. Accused Raj Kumar told the complainant that Rs one lakh should be paid immediately as the first instalment so that he could get the work done. The complainant recorded this conversation on her mobile phone and submitted it to the Vigilance Bureau.

