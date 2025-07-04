‘The bowlers have done their homework’: WI coach Darren Sammy after another strong display against Australia

Grenada, July 4 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes confidence is surging within his fast-bowling group after another clinical effort with the ball saw them dismiss Australia for 286 on a rain-hit opening day of the second Test at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

It marked the third time this series that the West Indies pace attack have bowled out the world’s No.1 Test side for a sub-par total, leaving the ICC World Test Championship clash finely balanced heading into Day 2.

“I more look at it like the homework we've done and our bowlers keep challenging the top-order,” Sammy reflected at stumps. “I mean, (bowling coach) Ravi Rampaul ever since he has come in — the culture we tried to change — and it's more importantly the way the bowlers are buying into it and we could see the results out there.”

The home side’s fast bowlers shared the wickets, with Alzarri Joseph leading the way by claiming 4 for 63, including prized scalps of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja. Jayden Seales chipped in with 2 for 45, ensuring Australia never truly settled despite brief resistance.

“Like I said, 30 wickets in three innings — I mean, so many times you would have a declaration or in the first innings against our attack,” Sammy added. “The bowlers have done their homework and when they put the ball in the right areas, it's not just Australia — they would have worried any batting top-order (in the world).”

Sammy was satisfied with the overall position of the match at stumps despite periods where Australia threatened to take control. “If you start the day with the opposition winning the toss and batting, and you restrict them to 280 you would take that,” he said.

“We have played three innings against the No.1 team in the world and we've got them 30 wickets, probably 37 if you count all the dropped catches. They had patches after lunch where we let them get away with it, but I think the session after that when we got five wickets kind of made up for it.”

For Australia, all-rounder Beau Webster, who top-scored with 60, acknowledged the challenging conditions for batting and highlighted the opportunities for bowlers as the match progressed.

“The wicket is still offering enough, definitely with the new-ball it looked like it swung around quite a bit that morning session so hopefully we take advantage of that (on the second day),” Webster said. “I would have liked to put a three in front (of Australia’s score) no doubt, but 286 I think is a relatively good day.”

