Punjab to host tourism summit from Sep 11 to 13

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) The First Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart 2023 from September 11 to 13 in Mohali will open a new avenue for tourism prospectus, Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said here on Wednesday.

She said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to the development of tourism has paved the way for the summit as he had announced this event during the Progressive Punjab Investor Summit in February.

Highlighting the significance of the summit, Gagan Maan said, “Tourism is not just an industry, it’s a window to our heritage and a testament to our hospitality.”

“Through the Punjab Tourism Summit, we are resolute in our mission to unveil the untapped treasures of Punjab to the world, showcasing our rich heritage and welcoming spirit.”

She said Punjab has already occupied a special place in the world on the map of religious tourism, but the beauty blessed by nature is yet to be explored.

Emphasizing the government's dedication to sustainable tourism practices, she said: “We are opening our rivers, dams, forests and mountains to tourists while preserving and protecting the natural beauty. This aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly tourism, promoting responsible exploration of our magnificent landscapes.”

The minister said various tourist destinations have been meticulously identified and are being prepared for visitors. “We are committed to offering a holistic experience to travellers by enhancing infrastructure and services at these destinations.”

She said major investors will be participating in the summit. She hoped these partnerships and their potential will drive the growth of state’s tourism sector.

Maan said the government has introduced online registration for three schemes -- Farm Stay; Bed and Breakfast Homestay; and Tented Accommodation and Camping Sites, reducing compliance burdens for businesses.

At present, 56 farmhouse properties, 84 bed and breakfast units and seven tented accommodation units have been registered with the department.

She said the government has already allocated resources for hosting festivals and events like the Sixth Military Literature Festival, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Faridkot district and signing a pact with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to promote the state’s art and culture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.