Punjab to give impetus to industrialisation in border districts: Mann

Amritsar, Sep 14 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to give impetus to industrialisation in border districts of the state.

Interacting with industrialists during the maiden Sarkar Sannatkar Milni programme, Mann, who was accompanying his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, said the government is committed to ensure the holistic development of the industry in the border region.

He said the process of border identification will be streamlined soon by incorporating the necessary changes.

Mann said this would help giving major fillip to the industry in the state, especially in the border region.

Mann said during the run-up for the elections they had promised certain guarantees to the industrialists.

Now after 18 months of formation of the government they were here to list the achievements in various sectors.

Mann said no stone would be left unturned for facilitating the industry.

The Chief Minister said the government would ensure judicious use of canal water for the industrial units on the lines of water being provided to the farmers for agriculture purposes.

This would facilitate the industry in its smooth working and facilitation.

The Chief Minister announced to set up a dedicated force to facilitate the tourists coming in district on every day.

He said Amritsar witnesses a footfall of around one lakh pilgrims daily and special force is required to cater to their needs. Mann said this dedicated unit of Punjab Police will have separate uniform and dress code so that they can be identified easily.

The Chief Minister also announced to embark e-bus shuttle service in here in the coming days.

He said this would help reducing the pollution level in the city and thereby facilitating the pilgrims and residents in a big way.

Mann said this is the need of hour for further developing Amritsar as hub of tourism.

The Chief Minister also said the government is all set to introduce artificial intelligence in police and traffic management. This would help enhancing the efficiency of the police on scientific lines for the welfare of people.

The Chief Minister said that due to concerted efforts of the government investment worth Rs 50,840 crore has been roped in for the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.