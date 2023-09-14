Nigerian held in flesh trade racket in Goa

Panaji, Sep 14 (IANS) Goa Police have arrested one more person in international sex trafficking racket, which was busted last week in the coastal state.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that during the investigation of the flesh trade racket, involvement of another foreigner was revealed. Hence, the team was sent to Bengaluru-Karnataka, where one Nigerian was arrested for his alleged involvement.

“Anjuna Police Team was deputed to Bengaluru- Karnataka to trace the accused Olokpa, Nigerian national who was absconding since the sex racket was busted,” Dalvi said.

He said that Olokpa has been booked under 370, 370 (A), 370(3) r/w 34 IPC & Sec 4, 5 & 8 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“Police had managed to locate the accused person on two occasions, however on both the occasions, he managed to escape before police reached the spot. On both the occasions one Charles Aihun, 32, Nigerian National was found at the said location, where absconding accused Olokpa, a Nigerian national, was staying. But after verifying the mobile phone of Charles Aihun it was revealed that he was harbouring and providing information to accused Olokpa, regarding movement of Goa Police Team in Bengaluru,” Dalvi said.

“Hence Charles Aihun was arrested from Bengaluru- Karnataka and booked under section 370, 370 (A), 370(3), 212 r/w 34 IPC & Sec 4, 5 & 8 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. He has been remanded in five days Police Custody,” police said.

Goa Police on Friday had busted an international sex trafficking racket and rescued five women while arresting two female Kenyan nationals.

On Tuesday, two more people were booked in this connection.

Police said that so far four people are arrested in this connection.

