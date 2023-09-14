Ayushmann Khurrana gets showered with love from wife Tahira on b'day

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 39th birthday in style.

As the actor nears 40, his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is wishing her beau a happy birthday, saying that he is the only one for whom she can dance till the crack of dawn.

Taking to her Instagram, Tahira wrote: “Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun I loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl (sic)."

Responding to his wife’s post, the ‘Andhadhun’ actor wrote: “Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul.”

There was an outcry of posts, wishing the actor a fond birthday.

Singer Neeti Mohan, admiring the couple’s close relationship wrote: "Couple Goals and best party hosts"

Singer-actor Sushant Divigikar, who is famous for being the drag queen ‘Rani Ko-HE-Nur’ wished the actor a happy birthday and wrote: “So beautiful. Happppy bday AK. Win Win Win at everything you put your heart to!”

“You are happiness and you represent all of us living our dreams through you. Much love and only the best wishes for you, now and always (sic)," he added.

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar, Sharib Hashmi also wished him a happy birthday and posted heart emojis.

Several fans also wished him, while complimenting the adorable relationship of the couple.

