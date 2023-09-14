Kejriwal lauds Punjab CM over industrialisation

Amritsar, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lauded his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for taking efforts for the promotion of industry in the state.

Addressing the gathering during the Sarkaar Sannatkaar Milni programme here, Kejriwal said Punjab is scoring new heights in every arena.

He said in the form of Mann, Punjab has got the best Chief Minister for the state. “Punjab is making rapid progress in every arena which is unprecedented and unmatched.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said from the sacred land of Amritsar, “We made history by opening government's first hi-tech school of eminence from here yesterday and will convert all government schools into ultra-modern with world-class infrastructure institutions.”

He said today through such conclaves, “We will resolve all issues of industry. There were 882 steel foundry units in the past but now only 126 units are operating due to the apathy of previous state governments.”

The Delhi Chief Minister promised that the Punjab government will take this number to 2,000 with its industry-friendly policies.

Kejriwal said he still remember that AAP had promised many guarantees to industrialists before the elections at this same place and assured that the government will fulfill each and every promise made to them.

He said before a few months, the state government issued a phone number to seek feedback about the problems and issues being faced by industrialists.

“After scrutiny of records we have found that industrialists had only three main issues -- electricity, road infrastructure and systematic problems.”

He said the AAP government was committed to redress all concerns raised by industrialists promptly.

“We had not signed dummy MoUs as previous governments did during their regimes. Rather Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally went to each and every renowned industrialists and due to his persistent efforts, the state has received investments more than Rs 50,000 crore within one and half years after AAP came to power.”

He said that this investment would create 2.86 lakh jobs in the state. Kejriwal said the government was making a conducive environment for the industry and it will take every step in this regard.

