Football: Liga F players call off strike in Spain after an agreement on equal wage

Madrid, Sep 14 (IANS) A player strike in Liga F, the professional top tier of women's football in Spain, has ended after an agreement on a minimum wage was reached between the league and players' unions.

The first round of Liga F fixtures last weekend was postponed and the next is due to start on Friday. The five unions representing players negotiated and struck the deal late on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before the next round of games was due to kick off.

"After a new, long round of negotiations, with the mediation of [public mediation service] SIMA, Liga F and the unions have reached an agreement in relation to a minimum salary, which allows for the calling off of the strike," the league said in a statement.

"The parties have signed an agreement for the next three seasons, which establishes a minimum [annual] salary of:

2023-24 season: €21,000, which could increase to €23,000 depending on the growth of the competition's commercial income.

2024-25 season: €22,500, which could increase to €25,000 depending on the growth of the competition's commercial income.

2025-26 season: €23,500, which could increase to €28,000 depending on the growth of the competition's commercial income.

"This step is the beginning and only part of the agreement. Now it is time to work to advance in such important points as maternity, harassment protocol, compensation list and [other aspects]."

Last year too the start of Liga F saw a delay after referees went on strike over better pay and working conditions.

The previous annual minimum wage for players -- under a deal agreed in November 2019, after the last players' strike -- was set at €16,000.

Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 Liga F season will get underway on Friday as Real Madrid visit Valencia, while champions Barcelona travel to Madrid CFF on Saturday.

