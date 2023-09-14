Gehlot meets Cong MLA who shaved head to protest 'inaction' on alleged corruption of minister

Jaipur, Sep 14 (IANS) Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Bharat Singh Kundanpur, the Congress MLA from Sangod who had shaved his head and offered his hair to the Rajasthan Chief Minister as a mark of protest, claiming that the state government didn't lend its ears to his demands.

After meeting local leaders and party workers at the Circuit House in Kota on Thursday morning, Gehlot reached Bharat Singh's residence in Gumanpura, where he had tea and discussed issues with the party MLA.

In a letter written to Gehlot on Tuesday, Bharat Singh had said, "You openly supported Bhaya's (state minister Pramod Bhaya) corruption. Khan Ki Jhopriya village was not included in Kota district. This does not suit Gandhian Ashok Gehlot. I am getting my head shaven and offering my hair to you. Please accept this humble gift. Remember Mahatma Gandhi and reflect on the seven sins mentioned by him.

"I am shaving my head as a symbolic protest. Some issues were put before the Chief Minister for a very long time. Our Chief Minister is a known Gandhian. He has done excellent work as Chief Minister."

Bharat Singh had met and had a long discussion with Gehlot at the Circuit House on Wednesday night as well.

After the meeting, the Congress MLA said that he had received information that the CM had expressed his desire to meet him.

“The CM expressed his desire to meet me because I have been expressing my opposition on certain issues, this is his nobility. I had spoken against him, and he must have also felt bad but still he expressed his desire to meet me. This is his greatness.

"I went to meet him at the Circuit House. I didn't discuss the issues I had raised. I have expressed my protest by getting my head shaved... So my appearance is enough to highlight the issues I had raised. No one can run the government better than Gehlot. But I will never back down on the issues I raised,” Bharat Singh said.

