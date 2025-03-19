Punjab first state to introduce sign language in Assembly: Minister

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Punjab has become the first state to introduce sign language in its Legislative Assembly to facilitate persons with disabilities, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said.

She said that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has taken this unique initiative to address the concerns of persons with disabilities.

Baljit Kaur highlighted that under Section 40 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, it is essential to make communication systems accessible to ensure that individuals with disabilities are aware of their human rights.

In line with this, the Punjab Legislative Assembly will also broadcast the Governor's Address, Budget session, and other important discussions in sign language.

The Cabinet minister said she had recommended this initiative through a semi-official letter to the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, which has now been accepted.

She emphasised that this step would significantly contribute to making legislative proceedings fully accessible to individuals who are unable to speak or hear.

Baljit Kaur also recalled that, for the first time, Punjab celebrated International Sign Language Day in September 2024 to promote inclusivity for persons with disabilities.

She urged the Assembly administration to implement this initiative at the earliest, ensuring that legislative proceedings are available in sign language.

This would enable people with disabilities to stay informed about government policies and decisions. The International Day of Sign Languages, celebrated on September 23rd each year, is a significant occasion that underscores the vital role of sign languages in promoting the rights and recognition of deaf individuals worldwide.

Established through the 2017 UN General Assembly Resolution, this day highlights the importance of early access to sign language and quality education, which are essential for the growth and development of deaf individuals.

The resolution not only advocates for linguistic and cultural diversity but also acknowledges the more than 70 million deaf people globally, with over 80 per cent residing in developing countries and using over 300 different sign languages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.