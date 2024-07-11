Punjab explores opportunity to export litchi to Britain

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) After the maiden export of Punjab's litchi to Britain, UK Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett on Thursday called upon Punjab Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to discuss strategies for future litchi consignments and sharing agro-allied technologies.

During the meeting here, which was focused on expanding the state’s agricultural export potential and fostering international collaborations, Jouramajra highlighted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's vision of positioning the state’s products on the global map, citing the litchi shipment as a prime example of the government's initiative to explore new markets.

Potential collaborations in solar energy, artificial intelligence and drone mapping, advancements in precision agriculture, opportunities in agribusiness ventures, exploration of carbon and water credits and development of a unified brand for state’s exports were also discussed, an official statement by the government said.

Rowett, who is based in Chandigarh, expressed interest in the litchi export program and assured the development of a roadmap for future collaborations between Punjab and Britain.

The minister informed the delegation that the next big shipment of litchi from the state would be exported to England soon.

Notably, last month’s litchi export initiative, launched by the government in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), marked a significant milestone for the state’s agricultural sector.

The exported litchis, sourced from the sub-mountainous districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, are renowned for their deep red colour and superior sweetness due to the region's favourable climate.

Punjab's litchi cultivation spans 3,250 hectares, yielding approximately 13,000 metric tons annually, positioning the state as a potential major player in the global litchi market.

