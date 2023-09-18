Punjab ex-MLA, her husband held in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (IANS) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Satkar Kaur Gehri, a former MLA from Ferozepur (Rural), and her husband, Jasmail Singh in a disproportionate assets case.

A spokesperson for the bureau said during the investigation it was found that the former legislator in collusion with her husband had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as a member of the legislative Assembly.

"During the check period, her total income from all sources amounted to Rs 1,65,34,053, while her total expenditures during the same period were Rs 4,49,19,831. Consequently, their expenditures amounted to Rs 2,83,85,778.41, which represents a disproportionate increase of 171.68 per cent," he added.

A case under section 13 (1) and 13 (B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against there.

He said that investigation in this matter is undergoing.

