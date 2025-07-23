Punjab CM, Kejriwal join Gujarat farmers’ protest over milk price row

Modasa, July 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat’s tribal region on Wednesday to express solidarity with protesting farmers and dairy farmers.

At a Mahapanchayat held in Modasa, Kejriwal slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that even after 75 years of independence, India’s farmers and livestock keepers are still not getting fair prices.

“And when they demand their rights, they are met with batons and tear gas.”

Kejriwal, joined by senior AAP leaders including Gujarat state chief Isudan Gadhvi, MLA Gopal Italia, and others, accused the BJP of systematically looting cooperative institutions, misusing dairy profits to fund political rallies, build luxurious offices, and silence dissent.

“Where earlier milk producers got 16-17 per cent price hikes, they are now being offered only 9.5 per cent. Where is the rest of the money going?” he questioned.

Gopal Italia said that it is shameful that in a country where agriculture is the backbone, farmers are forced to protest on roads.

Italia said that profits earned by dairy producers are being diverted to build BJP offices and manipulate local dairy cooperatives through threats and bribes.

Bhagwant Mann compared the situation to Punjab before AAP’s rise, warning the BJP that “arrogance comes before the fall.”

He accused the state of trying to crush farmer voices through police brutality and false cases, adding that “this fight is not just about milk, it’s a fight for justice and dignity.”

AAP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation each from the Gujarat government and the Sabarkantha Dairy for the family of deceased farmer Ashok Chaudhary. An immediate rollback of the suppressed milk rate hike and full transparency in cooperative accounts.

The Mahapanchayat witnessed the presence of thousands of dairy farmers and farmers from Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, and surrounding districts, many of whom shared stories of intimidation and harassment by local officials and BJP leaders.

Isudan Gadhvi, invoking the 1985 farmers’ massacre under the Congress regime, warned that history could repeat itself for the BJP if they continue to ignore farmers' voices.

“This is no longer just a protest - it’s a movement. Gujarat wants change.”

AAP leaders also accused the BJP of misusing milk testing machinery to underpay farmers based on faulty fat content calculations, defrauding producers of crores.

“If bullets are fired against farmers, let them hit me first. We are not afraid. We are the heirs of Bhagat Singh,” claimed Kejriwal.

