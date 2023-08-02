Punjab CM hands over cheques to 25,000 beneficiaries for construction of houses

Ludhiana, Aug 2 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs 1.75 lakh each to 25,000 beneficiaries, totalling a sum of Rs 101 crore, for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme.

Addressing the gathering at the state-level function after handing over the cheques, he said the state government is duty bound to ensure well-being of every strata of society, especially of the weaker and underprivileged sections.

Noting that it is duty of the government to provide food, clothes and house to all residents of the state, Mann said that in a welfare state, the money for these pro-people initiatives come from the tax collected from masses which is repaid in the form of welfare schemes back to them.

He said there was no dearth of funds earlier but the successive state governments lacked the vision and will to use these funds for the wellbeing of people.

Mann claimed that the funds at that time used to go in pockets of the corrupt leaders but his government has checked this pilferage with a heavy hand and now this fund is being used for welfare of masses.

"Due to incompetent and corrupt leaders the people lost faith in the political leadership of the state," he said, adding that in the 2022 Assembly Polls, the people of state had reposed huge trust in him for which he will always remain indebted to them.

Mann said his government is making every effort to uphold this confidence of people by ensuring the welfare of every section of society and giving impetus to development of the state.

Expressing concern over the fatalities due to road accidents in the state, he said in order to save precious lives of people, his government has decided to form first-of-its-kind ‘Road Safety Force’ to streamline the movement of traffic on roads. He said daily around 14 lives are lost in road accidents in Punjab, adding this causality can be checked by manning the roads well for which ‘Road Safety Force’ has been formed.

Mann said this force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents.

