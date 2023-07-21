Punjab CM asks SGPC to make Golden Temple Gurbani free to air

Chandigarh, July 21 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dared the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) to explain that why they are eager to hand over telecast rights sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib to only one channel instead of making it free to air.

The Chief Minister said the message of sacred Gurbani should be spread across the globe for cementing the ethos of universal brotherhood, communal harmony and peace.

He advocated free of cost and free to air telecast of Gurbani for all channels to ensure its maximum reach.

Mann said that “if the SGPC is having any hiccups, then the state government is ready to make arrangements for this sewa within 24 hours”.

In a statement, he said that it is the need of the hour to disseminate the ‘Sarb Sanjhi Gurbani’ across the globe with an aim to spread the universal message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all).

Mann said that it is strange that since long only one channel has been given exclusive rights for the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib.

“These rights should be given free of cost to all channels rather than confining it to a single channel,” he said, adding that this endeavor will go a long way in offering an opportunity to the Sangat to listen to the blissful Gurbani while sitting at their homes even abroad, besides allowing the people to have a glimpse (darshan didar) of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib on their TV sets or other gadgets.

Mann said the government is ready to discharge the duty of bearing all the expenses for installing hi-tech equipment for the telecast of Gurbani live from Sri Harmandir Sahib on all channels.

