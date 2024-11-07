Punjab bypolls: Bittu twisting words for political gains, says Congress nominee

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (IANS) Congress candidate from Gidderbaha in Punjab, Amrita Warring, on Thursday condemned a statement by Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu, accusing him of twisting her husband Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s words for political gains.

In her response, Amrita expressed disappointment and frustration over Bittu’s attempts to misrepresent her family and personal matters, calling his actions “shameful and politically motivated”.

Bittu on Wednesday slammed state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's comment “my wife goes out all dressed up with a bindi and lipstick” comment, calling it sexist and anti-women.

Responding to his assertion, Amrita said her husband’s remarks during the election campaign were shared in a lighthearted, family-oriented context and were not intended to offend anyone.

She stated: “As a woman and a public servant, I stand proud of my dedication to serving my constituency, and I was not hurt by my husband’s statements. His words reflect our bond with the people of Gidderbaha, which Ravneet Bittu has irresponsibly misinterpreted to suit his agenda. This display of narrow-minded thinking and disrespect for family values shows the extent of dirty politics he is willing to employ.”

Emphasising her commitment to her constituency, Amrita highlighted her daily efforts as a leader and mother, carrying forward the aspirations of women and families in Gidderbaha.

She also underscored the importance of women's participation in politics, which she feels is often discouraged by people with outdated views.

“Your attacks on me only prove that some individuals are threatened by the idea of a woman leading and excelling in politics,” she said.

Amrita expressed pride in her husband, describing him as a pillar of support who encourages her growth and aspirations.

“It’s sad to see men like Ravneet Bittu twisting statements to undermine women’s roles in leadership. Raja has been my biggest inspiration, standing by me every step of the way, not just in my public life but also in my personal journey," she added.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the leadership positions given to individuals who display a “filthy mindset” towards women in leadership.

“While we talk of empowering women in Parliament and society, leaders like Ravneet Bittu do the opposite by trying to keep women confined within narrow political definitions,” she said.

Bypoll will be held in four assembly seats in Punjab on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.