F1 drivers demand respect amid swearing and fine disputes

Monaco, Nov 7 (IANS) United under the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), all the Formula 1 drivers have called on the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), to adopt a more respectful approach, urging it to "treat drivers like adults".

This collective message, issued in an open letter, signals growing frustration with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent handling of certain issues, including reprimands for swearing, stricter regulations on driver attire, and fines, which have raised questions about transparency and respect for drivers' professionalism.

The GPDA, led by chairman and former F1 driver Alex Wurz and represented by Mercedes driver George Russell, former driver Sebastian Vettel, and director Anastasia Fowle, voiced concerns over the FIA’s “tone and language.”

In a particularly pointed remark, they implored Ben Sulayem to consider his language when addressing or discussing drivers, whether in public or private forums. The association emphasised that drivers are adults and expressed discomfort over what they see as trivial restrictions and perceived paternalism from the FIA.

"There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation," the letter from GPDA stated. "We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise."

The catalyst for the letter stems from recent incidents involving top drivers, including reigning champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Both were penalised for swearing in public forums, with Verstappen notably reprimanded after using a curse word to describe his car during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leclerc, similarly, was fined for swearing during his post-race interview after narrowly avoiding a crash in Mexico.

Ben Sulayem had previously expressed disapproval of drivers’ broadcasted swearing, noting that “motorsport” should differentiate itself from other genres, such as “rap music.”

This statement has sparked backlash, with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton accusing Ben Sulayem of “stereotypical” and “racially tinged” language, further exacerbating tensions between the drivers and the FIA.

In their letter, the GPDA argued that swearing is often situational rather than offensive, differentiating between casual exclamations in stressful conditions and insults directed at individuals. The drivers highlighted that, while team radios capture unfiltered reactions, they undergo censorship before being broadcast to viewers.

The drivers believe that such candid exchanges add depth to the sport, showcasing their true characters under high-pressure conditions and fostering greater fan engagement.

The GPDA’s statement also alluded to a previous controversy during Ben Sulayem’s tenure, where the FIA strictly enforced rules on the type of underwear drivers could wear and banned the use of jewellery during races.

This regulation was initially met with resistance, particularly from drivers like Hamilton, who called it an overreach. The GPDA has pointed out that drivers are capable of making their own decisions on such personal matters and that these restrictions do not contribute meaningfully to safety or performance.

The association criticised these measures as trivial, asserting that drivers deserve autonomy over matters as personal as attire. “Our members are adults,” the letter stated. “They do not need to be given instructions by the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

The open letter went further by challenging the FIA’s use of financial fines as a disciplinary measure, describing the practice as inappropriate for a sport as elite as F1. The GPDA called for transparency around how these fines are allocated and demanded a clear outline of where and how the funds are spent.

Over the past three years, the drivers have repeatedly asked the FIA to explain its strategy for fines, asserting that “financial fines bring a negative image” to the sport.

The GPDA’s insistence on transparency aims to ensure that penalties serve a constructive purpose, with the funds directed toward causes that benefit the sport or its communities. By requesting “open dialogue” with all stakeholders—including the FIA, F1 management, and teams—the GPDA underscores a vision of collaboration rather than imposition.

The letter marks the GPDA’s first collective statement since 2017 when drivers united to request a reform of the F1 decision-making process. In their concluding remarks, the GPDA expressed their commitment to promoting F1 “for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it.”

This spirit of collaboration and respect, they believe, should extend to the FIA president as well, indicating that they hope for a more constructive relationship moving forward.

