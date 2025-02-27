Pune rape case: Transport Minister orders safety audit of depots & disposal of scrapped buses by April 15

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) A day after 26 year old woman was raped inside the state transport bus in Swargate depot from Pune, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday announced a slew of measures to upgrade security in buses and depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The minister called for the use of Artificial Technology, installation of CCTVs and GPS system in buses, installation of alarm and locking systems in buses, disposal of scrapped buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers currently parked in various depots by April 15 and safety audit of all bus depots.

Further, the minister said the department will appeal to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the deployment of a senior IPS officer in the MSRTC to supervise and handle the security-related issues.

The minister further stated that the department and MSRTC will also seek help from various undertakings and the state security board to deploy more security guards in the bus depots across the state.

Currently, there are only 2,700 security guards, comprising fewer women, so the department will desire more security guards and also about 15 to 20 per cent additional women as security guards.

Sarnaik was speaking after he chaired a high-level meeting with the officers of the transport department and MSRTC to review the present security arrangements at MSRTC depots and further steps to be taken to improve the safety of women in particular. He has already ordered an inquiry into the rape case and asked the administration to suspend the concerned officers if found lapses in their functioning.

“There are about 15,000 buses, including newly inducted EV buses in the fleet of MSRTC. It was decided to use AI to improve security in buses and at the depots. The CCTVs, GPS system, alarm and locking systems will be installed in these buses. In addition, the scrapped buses, two and four wheelers not in use currently, parked at various depots, will be disposed of by April 15 so that the anti-social elements should not take undue advantage. The disposal of these scrapped vehicles will be jointly conducted by the transport department, regional transport offices and MSRTC,” he said.

He further added that there are around 800 bus depots and stations where these security arrangements will be further strengthened and the cleanliness there will also be implemented.

“The department will soon conduct a safety and security audit of these depots,” the minister said.

Sarnaik said that the department will make a special appeal to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to depute an IPS officer in the MSRTC to look after security aspects. He added that the post has been lying vacant despite the department’s request made in the past.

Sarnaik said that he has already ordered a departmental inquiry by senior officers about the functioning of the assistant transport superintendent and Swargate depot manager. They will be suspended immediately if lapses are found while discharging their duties. He said he has asked the acting MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to immediately institute an inquiry.

Sarnaik said that his department accords priority to women's safety. According to him, under the Manila Sanman Yojana, women are given 50 per cent discount on their travels from MSRTC buses. He further stated that due to this, the number of women passengers has increased substantially.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.