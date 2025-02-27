Wong, MacDonald-Gay included in England Pathway squad for Abu Dhabi training camp

Rawalpindi, Feb 27 (IANS) Issy Wong and Ryana MacDonald-Gay have been included in the 15-player England Women Cricket Pathway (EWCP) squad set to have a training camp in Abu Dhabi. The squad will leave for Abu Dhabi on Thursday and will return to the United Kingdom on March 8.

Apart from the duo, Grace Potts, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, and Katie George are a part of the group from the ECB’s pace programme. They were joined by a number of players who represented England in last year’s tour of Ireland, as well as Essex and former England Women U19 duo of Grace Scrivens and Jodi Grewcock. Issy, though, has been handed a Development Contract by the ECB for the 2024-25 season and most recently played in England’s white-ball series against Ireland in September last year. Ryana, on the other hand, played for England in their women’s Ashes series defeat in Australia.

The training camp’s purpose is to further the skills of the 15-member squad and gain competitive outdoor practice. “We are really looking forward to this camp in Abu Dhabi, which will be an important training block for all 15 players in a warm environment, training on grass.”

“Within the player group, we are also excited for the next phase of our pace programme and getting the players exposed to scenario training and the challenges that it brings. We have seen some great improvements over the winter in each player, and this camp provides a further step in their growth, allowing improvements made already to be developed under further pressure,” said Chris Liddle, England Women Performance Pace Bowling Coach.

Issy made her debut in all three formats in 2022, picking 16 wickets so far, and was seen as one of England's most exciting prospects in fast bowling before a slump in form resulted in her being out of the national setup.

England Women Cricket Pathway squad: Hannah Baker, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Katie George, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers and Issy Wong

