Protecting nature is responsibility of every citizen, says Haryana CM

Kurukshetra, Aug 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that protecting nature and environment is not merely a government initiative but the responsibility of every citizen.

"Amid continuous development, we must not forget that the basis of life lies in nature and trees. Issues like climate change, irregular rainfall and rising temperatures can only be addressed through large-scale tree plantation and their protection, which is essential for securing our future," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target of planting 2.1 crore saplings under several campaigns, to be achieved with collective efforts.

He was addressing the 76th state-level Van Mahotsav organised at Seonsar in Kurukshetra district.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir, Saraswati Flora and Biodiversity Conservation Park and Saraswati Jungle Safari.

He also released the 'Triphala' booklet.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister planted saplings to give a message of environmental protection.

He also unveiled the Haryana wildlife map, Kurukshetra wildlife map, and five books prepared by the Forest Department.

Chief Minister Saini said that the 76th Van Mahotsav is not just an event, but a symbol of gratitude towards nature, responsibility and a resolve to ensure a happy future for generations to come.

"This is the third event in the series of this year's state-level Van Mahotsav celebrations. Various programmes are also being held at the district level across the state, with active participation from local people and students."

He added that Van Mahotsav means a festival of forests, a tribute to nature, and an expansion of greenery.

"It reminds us that trees are not just a source of wood but the foundation of life."

He said that "while we are moving ahead rapidly in the race for modernity, Van Mahotsav reminds us not to exploit nature but to learn to coexist with it".

Recognising the importance of trees, the state government has launched several plantation drives, which have yielded positive results, the Chief Minister added.

Many plans have been formulated to increase forest cover, CM Saini said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a unique campaign, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", on June 5, 2024, on World Environment Day at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

In the first phase of this campaign, a target of planting 1.6 crore saplings in Haryana was set, but the state exceeded the target by planting 1.87 crore saplings.

This year, on June 5, the second phase of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" began, with a target of 2.1 crore saplings.

"Since October 2014, about 18 crore saplings have been planted in the state."

The state government has also started special schemes to promote urban forestry so that greenery can be increased in cities.

In addition, strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal felling of trees and to protect wildlife.

The Forest Department has been instructed to be more proactive in this direction.

To make society more sensitive towards forests and wildlife, facilities such as jeep safaris and children's study tours have been arranged at Kalesar.

The 'Green Aravalli Action Plan' has also been launched in southern Haryana.

This joint project of the Central and state governments will be implemented in the Aravalli hills of four states, including Haryana, covering 29 districts, five of which are in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.