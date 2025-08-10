Andhra: Jagan accuses Chandrababu Naidu of conspiracy to hijack local body by-polls

Amaravati, Aug 10 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of conspiring to hijack the by-election to ZPTC in Pulivendula and Ontimitta.

The former Chief Minister on Sunday alleged that together with certain officials, TDP’s anarchic gangs, and police officers, Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring to hijack the election.

The YSRCP president took to ‘X’ to launch a bitter attack on Naidu ahead of August 12 by-election.

“Chandrababu Naidu is an undemocratic and anarchic figure who, instead of winning people’s affection through genuine work, resorts to conspiracies, attacks, atrocities, lies, cheating, and backstabbing to seize power. This is once again being proven before our eyes. In the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, he is undermining democracy through shameless politics, misusing his authority to prevent free and fair polls,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post.

TDP and YSRCP are locked in a bitter fight in ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula, the Assembly constituency represented by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Jagan alleged that from the moment the by-election notification was issued, police atrocities began. Hundreds of YSRCP leaders and workers were bound over, including people with no previous police cases, solely to intimidate them.

He said that on August 5, TDP gangs attacked YSRCP leaders attending a wedding in Pulivendula. Amaresh Reddy and Saidapuram Suresh Reddy were severely injured. Others were also attacked as a warning against supporting YSRCP.

On August 6, TDP gangs attempted to murder YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav and YSRCP leader Velpula Ramalinga Reddy near Nallagondavaripalle. Their car was smashed with sticks, stones, and rods, and petrol was poured in an attempt to set it on fire. Police stood by as silent spectators, alleged Jagan.

The former CM said that Instead of arresting the attackers, police filed a false SC/ST case on August 6 against Velpula Ramu and about 50 others, making several arrests and planning more on polling day.

On August 8, after threatening and luring a YSRCP leader to switch sides, the ruling party obtained a false complaint and police issued notices to Raghavareddy, Gangadharareddy, Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, and Devireddy Shivashankar Reddy.

The same day, officials shifted polling booths from villages to far-off locations, forcing around 4,000 YSRCP-supporting voters in Pulivendula ZPTC to travel 2 to 4 km, facing threats and attacks on the way. This creates scope for booth capturing and rigging, the YSRCP chief said.

On the night of August 8, in the false case against Velpula Ramalinga Reddy, 12 people were arrested. Some were at the police station during the alleged incident, yet were still charged. After evidence was shown, four were released but eight were remanded.

“On polling day, TDP plans to suppress voter turnout and hide its attacks, atrocities, and booth capturing by controlling media coverage. Gangs are prepared to destroy live broadcast vehicles and equipment to stop the truth from reaching the public,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“In truth, one should feel ashamed to even call these democratic elections. Still, I have faith in God and in the people. Ultimately, dharma will prevail,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.