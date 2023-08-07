Prostitution racket busted in Bihar's Bhagalpur, 6 arrested

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) Police in Bihar's Bhagalpur city have busted a prostitution racket and arrested six persons, including three women, in connection, officials said on Monday.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house belonging to a person named Sintu Mishra in the city's Hanuman Ghat locality on Sunday night.

Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, the DSP City who led the raiding team, said: “We had received a tip-off about immoral activities taking place in the house. Accordingly, we conducted the raid and arrested six persons, including three women. We have also seized objectionable items as well.”

Two of the arrested women belong to Katihar district and one is from Bhagalpur. According to the DSP City, the three were found in objectionable positions.

The other three arrested persons were men who were involved with the women.

Chaudhary said that the men came from Kahalgaon block came in a car with a Patna registration number.

During inspection, it also appeared that a secret door was also constituted in the building.

"We have seized the building and raids are on to nab the Sintu MIshra. He was involved in running prostitution racket in the past from the same building,” he said.

