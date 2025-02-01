Pro-people, progressive Budget: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed Union Budget 2025-26, terming it "pro-people" and "progressive".

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "pro-people and progressive" budget.

Naidu, whose party is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, posted on X that this budget reflects the vision for a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It prioritizes the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, while also identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years. The budget marks a significant step towards national prosperity," he said.

"It serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint, promising a prosperous future for our country. Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country's economy. I welcome this budget," Naidu added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu has termed the increase in tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh as a historic step. He said such a step was never taken in the past.

The TDP leader said this would lead to further benefits for the middle class. He said this measure should be welcomed by all by rising above the party lines.

Ram Mohan Naidu said after the coalition government came to power, CM Naidu held a few rounds of consultations with the Centre.

The Union Minister stated that since the term of the works taken by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission is coming to an end, the Chief Minister requested the Finance Minister to extend it. She accepted the request and increased the term of the Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028. He said this would help in ensuring drinking water supply to every house in the state.

He thanked FM Sitharaman for extending the UDAN scheme for another 10 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.