Priyanka Gandhi flags increasing wild animal attacks in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 22 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's help to resolve the increasing incidence of man-animal conflict in her constituency which saw seven people die in a period of 45 days.

"I am writing to you with great concern about the alarming situation that the man-animal conflict is causing in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Seven lives have been lost due to attacks from wild animals in the short period between the 27th of December, 2024 and the 12th of February, 2025. The loss of lives and livelihood is causing fear, suffering and immense anguish for people of the area," Priyanka Gandhi said in a letter to Vijayan.

The Congress leader was in her constituency last week and visited the three families who lost their kin to wild animal attacks and the day after she returned to Delhi, another life was lost in a similar incident.

"On recent visits, I met the families of the victims and, also discussed the matter with local authorities. It is clear that they are trying their best to take whatever action is possible within their means to protect human lives as well as attempting to discharge their duties to uphold the laws that protect our forests and wildlife sanctuaries. However, it is my understanding that the funds required for adequate measures to be taken for the protection of human habitations that lie in and around the forest areas are not available to the local administration," she said in her letter.

Priyanka Gandhi went on to point out that while a significant part of the responsibility for this lies with the Union Environment and Forest Ministry, the Centre is required to match the state allocation, and thus, when the state allocation is not received due to delay or other reasons, the Centre desists from sending their share of the funds.

"This leaves the local administration in a dire situation where they are under immense pressure from the panic and pain caused by the frequency of animal attacks and yet unable to take mitigating measures. The district authorities in Wayanad conveyed that they require a considerable increase in funds for the acquisition of thermal drones, camera traps, live CCTV cameras, and radio collars to monitor animal movement and more RRT vehicles," she wrote.

"The facilities of the hospital also have to be upgraded. Most importantly funds for the building and maintenance of physical barriers such as elephant-proof trenches, walls, solar fencing and hanging fences are urgently needed. The Forest Department is now applying for funds to build an elephant-proof wall around the habitations. I would be extremely grateful if approval for this could be expedited," she said.

"The families feel that temporary employment provided as compensation for their loss is insufficient to meet their needs and they have all expressed to me the imperative of being given permanent employment," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi told Vijayan that it was her "earnest request that funding for mitigation measures should be increased immediately and sent to the district administrations of Wayanad and Malappuram".

"In addition, I would like to suggest that a specialised team should be created in consultation with the MoEF, Central government, and dispatched to the area to expedite urgent measures for the protection of human lives and habitations that fall within zones considered to be at high risk for animal-man conflicts. I would be happy to assist in any way possible," she said.

