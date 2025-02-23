Friendship Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to share with friends!

Friendships are one of the most precious gifts in life. They bring joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging to our lives. To celebrate the special bonds we share with our friends, we've curated a collection of heartwarming and inspirational friendship quotes.

From the value of laughter and loyalty to the happiness of creating long-lasting memories, these quotes express the heart of genuine friendship. Whether you want to show appreciation to a special friend or wish to commemorate the greatness of friendship, these quotes are bound to melt your heart.

The Meaning of Friendship

"True friends are great riches." Unknown.

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." Muhammad Ali.

The Happiness of Old Friends

"There's not a word yet for old friends who've just met." Jim Henson.

"The best mirror is an old friend." George Herbert.

The Durable Union of Friendship

"Real friendship is the plant of slow growth." George Washington.

"Friendship enhances pleasure and alleviates pain, by, the doubling of our delight, and diving of our sorrow;" Joseph Addison.

Commemorating the Special Relationships

"Great friends are not easy to come by, hard to let go of, and impossible to forget." G. Randolf.

"I always say, Lorelei Lee got it wrong in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds." Gina Barreca.

These motivational quotes make us remember the value of fostering our friendships and honouring the unique relationships we have with our loved ones. So, take some time to appreciate your friends and express to them how much they are valued by you.

Here are a few friendship quotes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your friends;

Quotes:

"Friendship improves happiness and abates misery." - Joseph Addison

"A true friend is forever a friend." - George MacDonald

"Friendship is a sheltering tree." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge

"Friendship's the wine of life." - Edward Young

"A friend overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.". - Unknown

"That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart." - Kristin Hannah.

Messages:

"Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and friendship!"

"You're not just a friend, you're a sister/brother to me. Love you!"

"Thanks for being there for me, friend. You mean the world to me!"

"Here's to our friendship and many more adventures together!"

"You're the best friend a person could have. Thanks for being you!"

"I'm so thankful for our friendship. You're a blessing to my life!"

"Wishing you a happy day and a lifetime of friendship!"

"Thanks for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend!"

"Our friendship is a treasure I enjoy every day. Thanks for being you!"

"Here's to our friendship and making more memories together!"

WhatsApp Status:

"Friendship is the best medicine for a broken heart"

"Surround yourself with people who make you laugh and forget your troubles"

"True friends are hard to find but impossible to forget"

"Friendship is a journey, not a destination"

"Best friends are the people you can do nothing with and still have a blast"

"A friend knows you and loves you just the same"

"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together"

"Life is better with friends by your side"

"Friends are the family we choose for ourselves"

"A true friend is someone who thinks you're a good egg even though you're half-cracked"

