Shamit Tyagi creates history with Indian classical choir at Maha Kumbh

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Renowned Hindustani classical singer, Shamit Tyagi created history at the Maha Kumbh on February 21 with a groundbreaking choir performance. The only choir to perform at the holy event delivered a mesmerizing hour-long showcase of semi-classical and classical compositions.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also witnessed the captivating performance. Reflecting on the performance, Shamit Tyagi shared, “It was a privilege to perform at Maha Kumbh, where music holds a deep and sacred connection with the people. The appreciation for our classical compositions was truly heartwarming, and it was an honor to present a classical choir performance to such an engaged audience. Performing Indian classical music in a choir format for the first time at an event of this scale made the experience even more special. The ceremony was further graced by the presence of the Honorable Culture Minister, Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and we are grateful for his support.”

In addition to this, the 10th edition of the International Dance and Music Festival also commenced at Maha Kumbh on February 22. The two-day festival has been organised by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture, along with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). The event features performances by 127 artists, representing 30 countries. Acclaimed choreographer Rani Khanam is leading the festival.

Announcing the event on social media, the ICCR took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "Join us for the 10th Edition of the India-International Dance & Music Festival—ICCR's International Cultural Mahakumbh, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh."

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will culminate on February 26 on Maha Shivratri. During this tenure, millions of devotees from India and abroad have taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. Many big faces from the entertainment industry were also seen visiting the Maha Kumbh.

