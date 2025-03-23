Priyanka Chaturvedi demands judicial reforms amid Justice Varma cash-at-house case

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) With Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma in the midst of a controversy after the alleged discovery of burnt currency at his residence, leading to him being kept away from his judicial duties and the Supreme Court forming a three-judge inquiry panel by the Supreme Court, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has pitched for judicial reforms, criticising the mishandling of the case and calling for transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Chaturvedi expressed her concerns about how the case was initially covered up.

"Look at how they tried to hush up the whole case, to sweep it under the rug. The only reason this issue came to light is because of immense public pressure. After a report appeared in the media, the Supreme Court was forced to take action," the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said, emphasising that without a public outcry, the matter might have been buried, leaving the questions of judicial integrity unresolved.

Chaturvedi further pointed out the troubling implications of this case for the future of judicial independence in India.

"This case raises serious concerns about the independence of the judiciary and the fairness of its processes. We’ve turned a blind eye to recent verdicts that have compromised the Constitution, particularly with regard to state government formations and controversial judgments. This situation should serve as a catalyst for urgent judicial reforms," she said, in a reference to the verdicts on the Shiv Sena split and the formation of the MahaYuti government.

The Shiv Sena leader also made a strong case for holding judges to the highest standards of accountability.

"If such a large sum of cash were found in the house of a common citizen or a politician, they would be investigated by the CBI, the ED, and IT authorities. But when it comes to judges, the situation is different. With all due respect to honourable judges, when they deliver judgments, they must remember that they are responsible for upholding the Constitution and the principles of democracy. Their actions must be above reproach," Chaturvedi asserted.

Chaturvedi also reacted to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The report, which was filed five years after Rajput’s tragic passing, has failed to make significant revelations and has drawn criticism for the lack of new findings.

"The closure report comes after five years and doesn’t offer any substantial new information," she said.

She also highlighted the criticism about the Mumbai Police investigation, suggesting that attempts had been made to suppress crucial details.

"The Mumbai police were accused of covering up the truth. When the Bihar Police came in, they tried to investigate from a different angle, and then the Enforcement Directorate (ED) fuelled rumours for TRPs, spreading lies on television. The media outlets turned into bloodthirsty machines, adding sensationalism and drama, forgetting that their role is to report facts," she alleged.

Chaturvedi also expressed strong criticism of the media’s role in vilifying Rhea Chakraborty, who was wrongfully imprisoned amid the public frenzy surrounding Rajput’s death.

"Rhea was not given a moment to grieve the loss of her partner, yet the media crucified her. The channels that spread lies and played a role in ruining her career must be held accountable," Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi further called on Chakraborty to take action against these outlets, stating, “Instead of forgiving them, Rhea should work to end this filth and shut down these channels that engage in blackmail and character assassination in the name of journalism.”

She also criticised political parties that used the Sushant Singh Rajput case to settle scores and malign their opponents, arguing that they too should be held responsible for the damage caused.

Despite the delayed investigation, Chaturvedi maintained that the Mumbai police’s initial work had been correct and that their efforts had been unjustly questioned.

