‘Privileged to have been asked to help write the next chapter’: Cifuentes on being appointed Leicester manager

Leicester, July 16 (IANS) Leicester City have announced the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as the new first team manager, following the departure of Ruud Van Nistelrooy. The 43-year-old, who joined the Foxes on a three-year contract, is excited to begin a new journey to write the next chapter for the club.

Marti will be joined by assistant manager, Xavi Calm, 43, who worked alongside him in his previous role at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. He arrived following an impressive spell at Queens Park Rangers, where he took over in October 2023, guiding the London side from the Championship relegation zone to an 18th-placed with five wins in the final eight games of his first season and improving on that again last term.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed Leicester City Manager. This is a fantastic club with a proud history and it’s a privilege to me to be asked to help write the next chapter. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players, as well as connecting with our supporters and the city in the weeks and months ahead. I can see the passion that exists here, and I’m excited to begin this journey together,” said Cifuentes.

Prior to moving to England, the Catalonia-born coach enjoyed success with Hammarby IF in Sweden, leading them to a Swedish Cup final and European qualification, and with Sandefjord in Norway, where he was credited for transforming the club's style and performance.

His coaching journey also includes experience in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and in the UK, contributing to a diverse tactical and coaching background that helped add to his growing reputation within the game.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said, "We’re delighted to welcome Martí to Leicester City. His energy, ambition and clarity of ideas stood out throughout the recruitment process. We felt strongly that bringing him to the Club would help us to create the success we all want in the years ahead.

"Marti is an excellent fit for our Football Club - his personal and coaching qualities will be vital to building an identity our fans will be able to see reflected in their team on the pitch.”

