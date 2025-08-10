Pritam is really kicked up about Anurag Basu’s new idea, calls it a ‘new animal’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, who recently collaborated with director Anurag Basu for ‘Metro... In Dino’, has shared that he is really kicked up about a new idea from the director.

Pritam spoke with IANS following the success of the ‘Metro... In Dino’, and shared that Anurag has shared a new idea with him, and he is as excited for the yet-to-be-titled project as he was for ‘Life in a Metro’.

Pritam told IANS, “He has two or three ideas like new ideas. There’s one idea, I can’t talk much about it but I can tell I have the same excitement for that idea like I had at the time of ‘Life in a Metro’, that’s a new animal idea. I don't know when Anurag is going to make it, but I'm super duper excited about that idea. A brand new animal. I hope he makes it fast”.

He then went on to heap praise on Anurag’s upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, as he said, “His next film, the next romantic film with Kartik and for T-Series, is also a very good script. Incredible script. I mean, if the actors pull it off, it’s gonna be massive. It's a very good script. However, it's not a new monster. New animal is another script. I can’t wait to begin working on it. It’s still in its initial stages though”.

Pritam and Anurag are frequent collaborators, and have been working together for almost 3 decades now. Their journey started with television, and later they went separate ways when they entered films.

The two collaborated for the first time cinematically for ‘Gangster’. Songs like ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’, ‘Ya Ali’, ‘Lamha Lamha’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ are some of the memorable tracks from the album with a high repeat value.

The two later collaborated on ‘Life in a Metro’ marking Bollywood’s first all rock album.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.