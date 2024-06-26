Price revision to ensure additional milk not rejected at collection centres, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that there will be no increase in the price of Nandini milk, but each packet will now contain an additional 50 ml of milk, and the price will be proportionally increased for the increased volume.

"This decision by the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) aims to ensure that farmers' additional milk production is not rejected at collection centres. From now on, half-litre (500 ml) milk packets will be replaced by 550 ml milk packets, and one-litre packets will be replaced by 1,050 ml milk packets," he underlined.

Compared to last year, milk production in the state has increased by 15 per cent, he said, adding that last year, the average daily production was 90 lakh litres, whereas this year, it has increased to an average of 99 lakh litres per day.

To accommodate this surplus production and ensure farmers are not turned away, KMF has decided to increase the milk content in each packet by 50 ml, with only a Rs 2 charge for the additional milk, Siddaramaiah said, adding that there is no increase in the per unit price of milk.

Previously, the price was Rs 42 for a litre and Rs 22 for 500 ml. Going forward, the packets will be sold with 1,050 ml and 550 ml at Rs 44 and Rs 24, respectively.

This decision by the KMF aims to benefit the lakhs of dairy farmers and ensure the surplus milk directly reaches consumers, he stated.

"Currently, the maximum amount of milk is being used for milk powder production. Approximately 30 lakh litres of milk are used daily to produce 250 metric tons of milk powder to meet the existing demand. When our government came into power, the average daily milk collection in the state was around 72 lakh litres. We implemented a Rs 3 increase in the milk price, directing the additional funds directly to farmers, making dairy farming more profitable. Additionally, good rainfall this year has ensured ample green fodder for cattle. Due to these factors, milk production has now reached nearly 1 crore litres per day," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.