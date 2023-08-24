President Murmu concludes three-day Goa visit

Panaji, Aug 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Basilica of Bom Jesus Church at Old Goa and Shantadurga Temple in Kavalem-Ponda and sought blessings before returning to Delhi.

During her three-day visit to the coastal state, she attended a Civic Reception hosted by the state government in her honour, addressed the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interacted with the Vulnerable Tribal Group.

The President also addressed the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

She lamented that women’s representation in state legislative assembly and in the workforce is very low and advocated the need of giving attention to the participation of women in public life.

“One area in which the government and people of Goa need to give attention is the participation of women in public life and the workforce. I can see a very low number of female legislators in this house.

“The proportion of working women in Goa is also relatively low. This is not a proper situation for a liberal society like Goa and efforts should be made towards changing this situation,” the President said.

While interacting with the Tribal community, the President said that they should not think themselves as inferior, who in fact are life-givers and conservators of our forest.

