President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste on last leg of three-nation visit

Dili, Aug 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste, on Saturday, on the last leg of her three-nation visit. This marks the first-ever visit by the Indian head of state to the Southeast Asian country.

Upon arriving at the airport, she was warmly welcomed by President Jose Ramos-Horta and school children who greeted her.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste, on the last leg of her three-nation visit. In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste at the airport. Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport," the President's office said in a post on X.

Later in the day, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with her Timorese counterpart, Jose Ramos-Horta, after which Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao will call on her, seeking to enhance their bilateral ties further.

The President will also attend a community reception with the Indian diaspora in Timor-Leste, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, President Murmu visited Fiji and New Zealand during her three-nation visit, where she discussed bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

Additionally, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', the highest civilian award in the country, upon the Indian President.

She also reiterated India's commitment as a "powerful voice of the Global South" to climate justice, promising to push for climate finance and technology for developing countries.

MEA said earlier this week that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the 'Act East' policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.