President, Mumbai celebrates 50 glorious years since opening



The hotel, one of the first high-rise structures in the city with views of the Arabian Sea, is recognised for giving its visitors remarkable and one-of-a-kind experiences. The hotel, which is a popular among South Mumbai visitors, is now the go-to place for tourists from all over the world looking for a home away from home. As the city's skyline changed quickly over the years, the hotel changed with it, but it continued to be a popular place for Mumbaikars throughout the world who were looking for a break.

On the occasion, Somnath Mukherjee - Senior Vice President, West, IHCL said, "It has been a matter of great pride for us to watch President, Mumbai grow from strength to strength amidst all the love it has received over the last 50 years. We are truly moved by the outpouring of trust and support from our guests and are hopeful of fulfilling bigger dreams together in the coming years."

Melvyn Saldanha, General Manager - President, Mumbai echoes his sentiments: "We are thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of this wonderful hotel. To commemorate this occasion, the hotel has commissioned an extraordinary mural that reflects the soul of this very special hotel. Unveiled by Puneet Chhatwal - Managing Director and CEO, IHCL and Rajkumar Nagpal, Executive Director - PIEM Hotels during the grand anniversary celebration, the mural will find a permanent pride of place in our lobby for guests to enjoy. The year ahead has an exciting calendar of events planned which are sure to engage and excite our guests."

