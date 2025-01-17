Preparations in full swing for second 'Amrit Snan' at Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj, Jan 17 (IANS) After the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan at the Mahakumbh on January 14, the administration is now ramping up its preparations for the second Amrit Snan, scheduled for January 29.

This highly anticipated ritual coincides with Mauni Amavasya, or Maghi Amavasya, a day of immense spiritual significance when millions of devotees gather at the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.

The first Amrit Snan, held on Makar Sankranti, saw an overwhelming turnout of devotees, with official estimates reporting around 3.5 crore people taking a dip in the Sangam by evening. The event marked a successful start to the Mahakumbh, which is being held once every 12 years and will continue until February 26. The administration, recognising the large influx of pilgrims, is expecting an even greater crowd for the upcoming Amrit Snan on January 29.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Mela Officer, visited Nirmohi Akhara to meet with saints and address their concerns regarding cleanliness at the Kumbh site. Chaturvedi assured them that the administration is prioritising cleanliness and will not tolerate any dirt.

"We are continuously working on cleanliness and ensuring that proper instructions are given. The success of the first Amrit Snan shows our preparation is on track, and we are making sure all issues faced previously are resolved," Chaturvedi said.

He also emphasised that the administration is focusing on keeping the river and ghats clean, alongside making comprehensive preparations to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

“We are visiting Akharas and making sure all necessary facilities are in place for the upcoming Amrit Snan,” he added.

The second Amrit Snan, which will take place on Mauni Amavasya, holds deep religious importance as it is believed that on this day, nectar (amrit) rains from the sky, making the water spiritually potent. Bathing on this day is said to offer immense spiritual benefits, and it marks one of the most significant rituals of the entire Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 14, is drawing millions of devotees who seek blessings and purification through a holy dip. The event is expected to be one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with continued efforts by the administration to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and well-being of all attendees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.