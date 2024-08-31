Premier League: Villa, Brentford register solid wins, Fulham, Ipswich, Wolves, Forest play draws

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Premier League kicked off in exciting fashion on Saturday as Aston Villa defeated Leicester City 2-1, Brentford registered a 3-1 win over Southampton, Ipswich and Fulham alongside Wolves and Nottingham played out 1-1 draws in Game week three.

Aston Villa picked up consecutive away wins in the Premier League thanks to a controlled display at Leicester City. The away side were the dominant force in the first half, hitting the front when Amadou Onana slid in to finish off a well-worked set piece after 28 minutes.

Jhon Duran came off the bench and guided a superb header into the far corner to double Villa’s lead just past the hour mark. City rarely troubled Emi Martínez but threatened to mount a comeback when Facundo Buonanotte volleyed home on 73 minutes.

Bryan Mbeumo bagged a brace as Brentford beat Southampton 3-1 at Gtech Community Stadium.

Mbeumo netted either side of half-time, and Yoane Wissa bundled home another, as the Bees held a three-goal advantage heading into the final 20 minutes. Yukinari Sugawara scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Ipswich Town played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Fulham at Portman Road.

In an entertaining affair, goals from Liam Delap and Adama Traore saw the points shared in front of a packed-out crowd.

Town opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Liam Delap, who fired a powerful strike into the top left corner from outside the area following a fast break from Leif Davis.

After a spell of pressure, the visitors equalized on 32 minutes, with Antonee Robinson’s low cross slotted home at the back post by Adama Traore for the second and final goal of the game which saw the two sides share a point.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s thunderbolt effort earned Wolves their first point of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In an end-to end contest between two sides which have become bitter rivals in recent seasons, Wolves fell behind just after 10 minutes as Chris Wood’s unmarked header from a corner opened the scoring.

However, Bellegarde’s stunning shot from 25 yards got his side back on level terms, and Gary O’Neil’s men were able to see out the game with a series of back to the wall defending in the closing stages, ensuring the fixture would end 1-1 for the fourth time in five meetings.

