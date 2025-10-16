Prayed for well-being of Indians, says PM Modi after puja at Srisailam temple (Lead)

Kurnool, Oct 16 (IANS) After the darshan at the famous Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he prayed for the well-being of all Indians.

"Prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam. Prayed for the well-being and good health of my fellow Indians. May everyone be happy and prosperous," the Prime Minister posted on 'X'.

He shared the photographs of his visit to the temple along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The Prime Minister, who arrived on a day-long visit to the state, had darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlings and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths.

Temple priests and officials welcomed PM Modi, CM Naidu and Deputy CM at the main entrance of the temple. They participated in various rituals at the temple.

The priests and officials explained the unique features of the temple, which is known for its coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises.

PM Modi visited the temple for the first time. He is the fourth Prime Minister to visit the temple. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and P. V. Narasimha Rao had offered prayers at this temple.

PM Modi also visited the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that houses a 'Dhyana Mandir' (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four iconic forts - Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri - placed at the four corners.

He went around the complex, which has a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation. Leaders of the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which runs the Kendra, explained to him the significance of the place and its features.

The Kendra was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Earlier, on his arrival at Kurnool airport, the Prime Minister was received by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

From Kurnool, the Prime Minister reached Sundipenta Helipad, and from there, Bramarambha Mallkarjuna Swamy temple by road.

After the prayers at the temple, he visited Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram.

The Prime Minister later left for Sundipenta Helipad by road, and from there he will fly to Kurnool Helipad.

He will be addressing the Super GST Super Saving public meeting at Raaga Mayuri Green Hills in Nannuru village.

The public meeting is part of the state government's public awareness campaign on the latest GST reforms. It aims to highlight the union and state governments' initiatives in promoting financial prudence and efficiency with the latest next-generation GST reforms.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore.

These projects span sectors like industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

This is the fifth visit by PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.