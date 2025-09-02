Prashant Kishor targets PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi; raises unemployment, migration issues

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Political strategist-turned-politican Prashant Kishor, on Tuesday, sharpened his attack on top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav.

He made this statement while addressing the Bihar Badlaav Jan Sabha at the Sri Krishna Singh Memorial Stadium in Jamui district during his ongoing Bihar Badlaav Yatra.

Speaking to journalists after the rally, Kishor dismissed the ongoing controversy over alleged abusive remarks in the Mahagathbandhan's rally and the counter-attacks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will abuse PM Modi. When PM Modi comes, he will abuse Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav. But none of them will say when unemployment will end in Bihar, when children will get a good education, or when migration will stop. The people of Bihar have no interest in who is abusing whom," the Jan Suraaj Chief said.

Prashant Kishor shifted the focus to what he called the "real abuse" faced by ordinary people.

"The children of Bihar are being abused all over the country. They are being slapped and mocked for being Bihari. This time, the people of Bihar will worry about the abuse and humiliation their children face, not about political leaders' taunts."

Taking a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor mocked the viral clip showing him dancing with youths on Patna's Marine Drive.

"The people of Raghopur are suffering from floods, but their MLA Tejashwi Yadav, is roaming around and dancing at night on Patna's JP Ganga Path. This shows what he really thinks about the people of Bihar," he said.

Kishor also accused Tejashwi Yadav of copying his own agenda on migration and employment.

"If Tejashwi Yadav had studied, he wouldn't need to copy me today. But I'm happy at least he is copying correctly. Earlier, they only played Hindu-Muslim politics. These are leaders of guns, kidnapping and extortion. It is the power of Jan Suraaj that they are now forced to speak about migration, education, employment and factories," he said.

