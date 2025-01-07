Prashant Kishor hospitalized after health deteriorates due to hunger strike

Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) Political strategist Prashant Kishor was hospitalized on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike he began on January 2 in support of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates.

Kishor, who had been released from Beur Jail on Monday evening, required immediate medical attention. An ambulance from Patna's Medanta Hospital arrived at his Sheikhpura residence, and he was later admitted to the hospital.

A doctor accompanying the ambulance stated that Kishor was suffering from dehydration due to prolonged fasting. "He has not consumed food for several days, leading to dehydration, gastritis, and abdominal pain in both the lower and upper regions," the doctor said.

A team of doctors at Medanta Hospital is conducting a thorough health assessment to determine his condition.

Kishor had been on a hunger strike at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, which he alleged was marred by irregularities. He was arrested by the police early Monday morning.

Following his arrest, Kishor was presented before the Patna Civil Court, which granted him conditional bail on a bond of Rs 25,000. However, Kishor refused to comply with the bail conditions and opted for judicial custody. The bail conditions required him to refrain from engaging in similar protests in the future, which he declined, citing his commitment to satyagraha principles.

"I was granted bail, but the condition was that I would not engage in such activities again. This fight is for fundamental rights and justice. If raising one’s voice against injustices, like the use of lathis on women and youth, is a crime in Bihar, then I am ready to go to jail. Bihar is a place where Mahatma Gandhi did the Satyagraha, and if doing the same here is a crime, then I am ready to do such a crime,” Kishor declared.

After refusing conditional bail, Kishor was placed under 14 days of judicial custody by the Patna Police. However, the court later granted him unconditional bail, leading to his release from Beur Central Jail on Monday night. Following his release, Kishor reiterated that the movement, which began in the historic Gandhi Maidan, would also find its resolution there.

