Hugh Grant tells why he has ‘forbidden’ his wife to watch his film ‘Nine Months’

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Grant has "forbidden" his wife from watching his “Nine Months” because he thinks he was not good in it.

The star, who has been married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein since 2018, starred in the 1995 romcom 'Nine Months' alongside Julianne Moore but even though he thinks highly of everyone involved in it, he feels as if he was on the one drawback.

He told variety.com: "Let me stress, everyone involved with ('Nine Months'), with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented. It was just me that let it down. "My wife wants to watch it, but I’ve forbidden her. I’ve put parental controls on the screen so that you can’t get it."

Over his four-decade-long Hollywood career, Grant has appeared in popular romcoms such as 'Bridget Jones' Diary' and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'. He said that while they can be "hard work" to film, he has learned in more recent years that they achieve a longevity because of the "pain" often involved in the plot.

He said: "They’re hard. And with the benefit of time, I really appreciate the good ones I did. The Richard Curtis ones are really about pain. It’s something my wife spotted. She’s Swedish; they’re good on pain.”

“She was watching 'Love Actually,', and she said, “Everyone’s in pain, and the humour is all a means for dealing with pain,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"That’s what makes them sustain and not float away like a piece of fluff. The Marc Lawrence ones I did are also great because he genuinely loves people and there’s a warmth that I find enchanting.”

“Because I’ve seen the romantic comedies that are slightly put together by committee, and they don’t work as well.”

“Nine Months” is a 1995 American romantic comedy directed by Chris Columbus. The film also stars Tom Arnold, Joan Cusack, Jeff Goldblum and Robin Williams. It is a remake of the French film "Neuf mois" and served as Grant's first US starring role.

