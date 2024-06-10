Post-poll violence: LoP approaches Calcutta HC seeking security for victims

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has approached a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking security for the victims of post-poll violence in the state.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice, TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya has admitted the petition.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.

This is the second petition filed in Calcutta High Court on the issue, as the first was put up by an independent organisation in the name of Rashtravadi Ainjivi.

On that petition, the Calcutta High Court vacation Division Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray called for greater Centre-state cooperation in West Bengal to prevent events of post-poll violence this time.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that some individuals masquerading as Trinamool Congress activists were resorting to violence in the post-poll scenario to serve their personal agenda.

Already 700 companies of the security forces have been deployed in West Bengal for putting a stop to violence.

Of these 700 companies, 400 are of the CAPF and the remaining 300 are from the State Armed Police (SAP) forces.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already ordered that these 400 companies of CAPF be retained in West Bengal till June 14.

