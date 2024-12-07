Pope not to visit India in 2025: MoS George Kurian

Vatican/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian on Saturday informed that the much-awaited Papal visit to India will happen only after 2025.

Kurian, who is leading the Union government's delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal at a function in the Vatican City later on Saturday, said the visit of the Pope will happen only after 2025.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the official invite to the Pope to visit India. We have been informed that the Pope is busy during 2025 due to the jubilee celebrations and will rarely travel outside. So his visit to India will happen after that," said MoS Kurian.

The Indian delegation comprises former Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.

In 1986, then Pope John Paul II visited Kerala for two days to beatify Sister Alphonsa and Sister Kuriakose Elias Chavara. During the visit, Paul II stayed in Kochi and then travelled to Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

By now, a sizeable number of Keralaites have reached the Vatican to witness Koovakad's elevation to the high post of a Cardinal.

"We are excited as we are flooded with calls. We wished to go but could not due to our children's studies. Our parents and siblings have all reached the Vatican. God created the way for his elevation. Once a year he used to come and meet us all," said Koovakad's sister Ditty Jacob.

Koovakad, 51, attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry, will become the sixth person from Kerala to become a cardinal.

On Saturday morning at his parish home near Kottayam, a special prayer session was held and those who attended returned happy.

"We have known him for long as he was here in the midst of us. Now we are excited that he has got the coveted post,” said a group of people who attended the special mass.

Koovakad, currently based in the Vatican, organises Pope Francis' international travel schedule.

Born on August 11, 1973, in the state capital city, Koovakad became a priest on July 24 and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

Christians in Kerala make up around 18 per cent of the state's 32 million population, of which Catholics are the dominant group, comprising 50 per cent of the Christians in the state. There are three Catholic rites in Kerala -- the Syro-Malabar, Latin, and the Syro Malankara Churches.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.