As Pooja Bedi revisits the past with Farah Khan, Alaya F is left 'amused & perplexed'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Pooja Bedi and her actress daughter Alaya F joined Farah Khan for her YouTube cooking show. As Pooja and Farah revisited the past, the former penned a special Instagram post.

Pooja wrote on her IG, "Memorable Moments turn to Great Memories!!! And sometimes the past comes to revisit in a whole new avatar and make even more delightful memories."

Calling shooting with Farah after a very long time a 'riot', Pooja added, "Shooting together was a riot. ... With @farahkhankunder so effortless @alayaf bubbling #dilip in full form and me...... well! See for yourself."

As Pooja met Farah, she could not help but shower her with hugs and kisses, leaving her daughter Alaya completely perplexed.

"My daughter, most amused and perplexed, asked me WHY I was hugging & kissing Farah so much. I can't explain the emotion..but I think the entire episode reflects our unique personalities so clearly...And tell me how many times I hugged and kissed her in it.. and how many more hugs I should give her for such a fun show!" Pooja concluded.

During the heart-to-heart, Farah also shared a fun "Pehla Nasha" story from their movie "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar". The 'Om Shanti Om' maker revealed that the spots on the set fell down while Pooja was atop the car for the track.

Reacting to which, Pooja said, “He was standing behind. And every time they would put the stand under me. And I was standing like this. I am trying very hard to hold my dress down. So, I am standing there like this. Fan is going, fan is going.”

“I went on saying – nothing is going, nothing is going. Every now and then, nothing is happening. Every time I say, nothing is happening… Then I am holding it down…. And everyone is laughing. Why? Because it's down from the front here. But it's flying off the back. And that's the first spot…” she stated.

Pooja said that the spot boy saw her underwear while the dress blew from the back.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.