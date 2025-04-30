Palak Tiwari reveals how she prepped for her haunting role in ‘The Bhootni’

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Palak Tiwari opened up about her role in the upcoming supernatural romance “The Bhootni,“where she plays the character of Ananya.

According to her, stepping into Ananya’s world required little conscious preparation because the character’s nature closely mirrored her own. From emotions to personality traits, Palak found a deep connection with her on-screen role, making the process of portraying Ananya feel organic and instinctive.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter revealed that what truly defined the experience for her was embracing the innocence that Ananya brought to the story. She credits director Siddhant for helping her unlock that side of her personality—encouraging her to explore a form of love that is pure, selfless, and untouched by modern cynicism.

Palak shared, “There wasn’t much preparation, per se, because Ananya’s character feels so much like me—her personality, her emotions. It was almost effortless to step into her shoes. What stood out for me, though, was the innocence she carried. Siddhant Sir really helped me tap into that, guiding me to experience love in its purest form—uninhibited, selfless, and untouched by the world’s complexities. It was a beautiful and fun process to explore that side of myself.”

Palak Tiwari ventures into new territory with “The Bhootnii,” marking a distinct departure from her usual glamorous and contemporary roles. In this horror-comedy, she takes on the intriguing character of Mohabbat — a ghost with an emotional arc — making it a refreshing shift for the young actor.

The storyline follows Mohabbat as she becomes the target of a quirky ghost hunter named Baba, portrayed by veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Alongside Palak and Dutt, the film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production.

Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the horror-comedy is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

