NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now from neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 examination today, April 30. With the exam scheduled just four days away on May 4, 2025, candidates can now download their NEET UG hall ticket from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. No candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam without it.

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to access your hall ticket:

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link available on the homepage

Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password

Enter the security pin as shown and submit

Download the admit card and verify all personal and exam details carefully

Print multiple copies for exam day and future reference

If there are any discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates are advised to contact the NTA helpline immediately for rectification.

The NTA had earlier released the City Intimation Slip on April 26, 2025, allowing students to check their allotted exam centres in advance.

Important Reminder