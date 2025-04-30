NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now from neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 examination today, April 30. With the exam scheduled just four days away on May 4, 2025, candidates can now download their NEET UG hall ticket from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. No candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam without it.
How to Download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card
Follow these simple steps to access your hall ticket:
- Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link available on the homepage
- Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password
- Enter the security pin as shown and submit
- Download the admit card and verify all personal and exam details carefully
- Print multiple copies for exam day and future reference
If there are any discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates are advised to contact the NTA helpline immediately for rectification.
The NTA had earlier released the City Intimation Slip on April 26, 2025, allowing students to check their allotted exam centres in advance.
Important Reminder
- Carry your admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre
- Reach the venue well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles
- Follow the exam day guidelines mentioned on the admit card