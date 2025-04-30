Political spectrum rallies behind PM Modi's free hand to military on Pahalgam attack response

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to give the Indian armed forces a free hand in choosing the timing, targets, and method of retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead.

The decision by the government came at a high-level security meeting chaired by the Prime Minister that was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Prime Minister's move to entrust the military with operational autonomy was widely lauded by various political parties, who expressed confidence in the capabilities and acumen of the Indian military.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party National President, O.P. Rajbhar told IANS, "The people of the country have given the responsibility of security to the Prime Minister and hence he has taken this decision. He will surely fulfil his responsibility to ensure security of the country."

JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi echoed similar sentiments, expressing all-party support for the military's forthcoming actions.

"The outcome of the meeting under the Prime Minister's leadership is that the Defence forces have the freedom to decide when, where, and how to strike. The entire nation is with the Prime Minister for his decision. Whatever action the military takes in this matter, all parties have supported it," he said.

RJD National Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari also voiced confidence in the military's capabilities and their readiness to retaliate.

"India has always had faith in the bravery of the Defence forces. There is full faith that our soldiers will take revenge for the loss of lives. The whole country is waiting for this," he stated.

BJP leader Aparna Yadav said the country stands united with the Prime Minister and the armed forces.

"The entire nation, ruling and Opposition parties, are all with the Prime Minister's decision. Whatever happened in Pahalgam, the killing of 26 innocent unarmed people was condemnable. The Prime Minister has promised to take tough action, so he will surely do so," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.