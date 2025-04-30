TS SSC Results 2025: Advanced Supplementary Exams Dates, Fee, and More!

The Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 have been officially declared, with the state recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.78%. This marks a 1.47% increase compared to last year’s performance, reflecting a positive trend in student outcomes.

Residential schools have emerged as top performers, achieving a stellar pass rate of 97.78%, while other school categories also demonstrated strong results, contributing to the overall success rate.

And, The Board has also announced that the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from June 3 to June 13, with exams scheduled between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

Students intending to appear for these exams must pay all pending school fees by May 16. The fee for recounting is Rs. 500 per subject, and for reverification, it is Rs. 1000 per subject.

Importantly, the board has advised students to not wait for the results of recounting or reverification and to go ahead with preparations for the supplementary exams as per the announced schedule.