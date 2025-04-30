Sonam Khan recalls how a ‘chance meeting’ with Shashi Kapoor landed her role in ‘Ajooba’

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan took to social media to share a cherished memory from the early days of her film career—revealing how an unexpected encounter with legendary actor Shashi Kapoor led to her casting in the 1991 fantasy film “Ajooba.”

In a heartfelt social media post, Sonam, who played Shehzadi Heena in the film, revealed that she was not the original choice for the role. However, everything changed during a chance meeting with Shashi Kapoor, who was so struck by her appearance that he immediately expressed she looked like a princess—leading to a quick change in casting. She reflected on Kapoor’s generous and gracious nature during the film’s shoot in Jaipur, particularly while filming the song “Main Mitti Ka Gudda, Tu Sone Ki Gudiya.”

Khan also expressed her deep gratitude for the kindness and support she received as a newcomer, especially from the late Rishi Kapoor, who was her co-star in the film.

Sharing her photo from the film, Sonam wrote, “When I did ajoobamovie as Shehzadi Heena, I wasn’t the first choice. A chance meeting with Shashi Kapoor ji changed everything. The moment he saw me, he turned to his manager and said, “She looks like a princess.” Soon after, the actor who was originally supposed to play the part was dropped. (No names, please).”

“Shashi Kapoor ji was the epitome of graciousness, kindness, and care. We shot in Jaipur for the song “Main Matti Ka Gudda, Tu Sone Ki Gudiya.” Whenever I struggled with a dance step, Shashi ji would gently tell the choreographer to change it, saying, “Yeh bacchi hai, take it easy.” That was his kindness—always protective, always gracious. My costumes for the film was designed by the legendary Bhanu Athaiya ji, who also won an Oscar for her iconic work in #Gandhimovie.”

The post further read, “The crowds there went absolutely hysterical. Since this was before the age of social media, spotting actors in public was a rare event. The song was filmed at a tourist site in Jaipur —though I must admit, I’m forgetting the name of the palace. Do forgive me for that! Nonetheless, the crowd was so overwhelming that I had to be escorted back to my hotel with police protection. We later traveled to Russia for another shoot and were treated like royalty. Each of us had a Russian interpreter to help us understand the local language. Rishi ji, too, was incredibly supportive throughout, helping a new comer like me… Rest in peace #rishikapoor ji We will miss both of them for generations to come.”

Sonam Khan shared this cherished memory on the fifth death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. The actor tragically passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

